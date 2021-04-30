Tushar Morzaria Acquires 15,696 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market capitalization of £61.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 364.29 ($4.76).

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

