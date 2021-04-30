Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $375.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.50 and a 200-day moving average of $350.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

