Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of TWTR opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

