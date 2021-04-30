Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $131,095.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 1,629,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

