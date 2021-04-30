U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 4.7% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09. 4,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,138,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.