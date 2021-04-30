UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

