UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,600 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tribune Publishing worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 730.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

