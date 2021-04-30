UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.