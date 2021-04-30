UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $17.70 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $942.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

