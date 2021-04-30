UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200,963 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

