UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 329,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

NYSE TR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.