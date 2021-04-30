UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $506,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

