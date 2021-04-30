UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,268 Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

