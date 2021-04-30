UBS Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €49.51 ($58.25) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.