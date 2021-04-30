UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
