UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

