UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

