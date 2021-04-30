UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBJY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

UCBJY opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

