UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%.

UDR stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

