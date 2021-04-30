UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.47 to $0.49 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,751. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

