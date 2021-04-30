Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. 672,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,701. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

