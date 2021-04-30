Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.04. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,186,884 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.