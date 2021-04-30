Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

