Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 2206023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6,873.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 523,284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 373,352 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

