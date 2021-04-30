Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

UAA opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

