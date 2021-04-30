Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Unique Fabricating from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 13,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFAB. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.