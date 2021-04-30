United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

