United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,910. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.