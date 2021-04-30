United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,910. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

