United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

