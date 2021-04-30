United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $204.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

