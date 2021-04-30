United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service performed very well in first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries with the pandemic continuing to confine people to their homes. In fact, exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid this continued pandemic-driven scenario and is responsible for its earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. We are also impressed by UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. However, high operating expenses are concerning.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. The company has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $204.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 332,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

