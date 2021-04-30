United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of USLM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total transaction of $139,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,875.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 10,729 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

