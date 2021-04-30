Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $150.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.