Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 405,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,731. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

