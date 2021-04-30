Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $62.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.71 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $251.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 92,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

