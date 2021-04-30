Univest Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,389. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $807.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.