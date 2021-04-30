Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

UVSP opened at $27.75 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

