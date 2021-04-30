Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 144,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,384,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

