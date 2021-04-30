Urus (URUS) Hits Market Cap of $11.34 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Urus has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $1.98 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $24.13 or 0.00044597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00078322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.27 or 0.00813658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

