USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

