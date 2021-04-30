USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,478. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.26.

USAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

