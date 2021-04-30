UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.