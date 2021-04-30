Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Up 134.4% in April

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the first quarter valued at about $9,445,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

