V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.86

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.86 and last traded at $89.84, with a volume of 21588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

