Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $36.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

VVV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 25,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. Valvoline has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

