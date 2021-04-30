Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

Shares of VVV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 2,616,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Valvoline has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.