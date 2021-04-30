Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,363. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.