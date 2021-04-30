Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

