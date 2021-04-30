Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $286.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

