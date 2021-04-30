Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Increased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 107,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

