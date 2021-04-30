Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vantage Towers stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

